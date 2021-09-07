PM Modi's people-friendly policies helped in BJP's maiden Belagavi win: Nadda

BJP President J P Nadda on Tuesday said the people-friendly policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi helped the party register its maiden victory in the Belagavi City Corporation polls.

Nadda thanked the people for supporting BJP in the Karnataka local body polls.

“Thank you to the people of Karnataka for trusting the BJP in the three city corporation elections of Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad and Kalburgi. Congratulations to (chief minister) B S Bommai Ji, (state president) Nalin Kateel Ji and all the karyakartas, who have ensured that BJP won bigger than it did last time,” he said.

Thanks to people friendly policies of Hon PM @narendramodi, we have won Belagavi City Corporation for the 1st time.

It’s matter of pride that @BJP4Karnataka has emerged as single largest Party in Hubballi-Dharwad Corporation & performed exceedingly well in Kalaburgi Corporation. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) September 7, 2021

“Thanks to the people-friendly policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have won Belagavi City Corporation for the first time. It's a matter of pride that BJP Karnataka has emerged as the single largest Party in Hubballi-Dharwad Corporation and performed exceedingly well in Kalaburgi Corporation,” Nadda said.

BJP national general secretary C T Ravi said the results of Karnataka Local Body Elections have reiterated the fact that Kannadigas have immense faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Ravi also congratulated former chief minister B S Yediyurappa for his hard work.

Karnataka's ruling BJP won the Belagavi City Corporation with a clear majority in the local body elections but fell short of a magic number in Hubballi-Dharwad.

