Political churning on in Vokkaliga heartland: Kateel

Kateel said several leaders from the Vokkaliga heartland were lining up to join the BJP

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 22 2023, 21:59 ist
  • updated: Feb 23 2023, 08:56 ist
BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel. Credit: DH File Photo

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel announced on Wednesday that political churning had begun in a big way in the Vokkaliga heartland, with several leaders from there queuing up to join the BJP.

After inducting Congress and JD(S) leaders from Kolar, Chikkaballapur and Bengaluru Rural districts here, Kateel said with the emergence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the national level, the ideology of nationalism is gaining a lot of attention and acceptance in the country and Vokkaliga heartland is no exception. 

Also Read | BJP has not sidelined me, says Yediyurappa in farewell speech

“Several leaders like M D Lakshminarayana, Muniratna, Dr K Sudhakar joined us by rejecting the Congress and its ideology,” he said. 

BJP
Nalin Kumar Kateel
Vokkaligas
Karnataka
Karnataka News
Karnataka Politics

