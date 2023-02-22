Political churning on in Vokkaliga heartland: Kateel

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel announced on Wednesday that political churning had begun in a big way in the Vokkaliga heartland, with several leaders from there queuing up to join the BJP.

After inducting Congress and JD(S) leaders from Kolar, Chikkaballapur and Bengaluru Rural districts here, Kateel said with the emergence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the national level, the ideology of nationalism is gaining a lot of attention and acceptance in the country and Vokkaliga heartland is no exception.

“Several leaders like M D Lakshminarayana, Muniratna, Dr K Sudhakar joined us by rejecting the Congress and its ideology,” he said.