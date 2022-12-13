Polls at doorstep, Karnataka BJP divided on Cabinet expansion

With just four months to go for the Legislative Assembly polls in state, the ruling BJP is still in a dilemma on inducting new faces into the Cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

A section of the BJP leaders believes that the Cabinet expansion is possible as it would infuse fresh vigour ahead of the polls. Another section argues that it would not make any tangible difference given the short time left. Bommai, who had said that he would discuss the Cabinet expansion with the central leaders after the Gujarat election results, is flying to New Delhi to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah. However, Bommai is meeting Shah to discuss the border dispute with Maharashtra.

A senior BJP leader told DH that the Cabinet expansion was possible and that the party might give more representation to Belagavi, where it has lost three prominent Lingayat leaders in quick succession - Suresh Angadi, Umesh Katti and Anand Mamani.

“Belagavi sends 18 MLAs to the Assembly. We need to regroup our strengths by inducting leaders like Ramesh Jarakiholi,” the leader said.

The BJP also needs leaders like former minister K S Eshwarappa, a firebrand Kuruba leader, who can come handy during elections to counter Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah. Both Jarkiholi and Eshwarappa had to resign as ministers. Another BJP leader said the party’s central leadership may not give its nod to carry out such an exercise as national leaders are busy with the Parliament session. “Although Karnataka will go to polls in April-May, whoever is sworn in as minister would effectively get only 60-90 days,” the leader added.

Bommai has six vacancies in his Cabinet. “There are people willing to be ministers for even one month,” a source close to Bommai said and added that there was pressure on the CM to induct fresh faces.