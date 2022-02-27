Pralhad Joshi calls Congress's Mekedatu yatra a 'one-upmanship march'

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi termed the foot march taken out by Congress for Mekedatu as an ‘event organised’ to prove one-upmanship between KPCC President D K Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition in Assembly Siddaramaiah.

Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, Joshi said Shivakumar is under the illusion that through Mekedatu padayatra he too can become a chief minister, just like Siddaramaiah did after taking padayatra to Ballari. “Situation is different now and people can see through Congress leaders lies and understand that Congress leaders, who could not resolve the issue while in power will not be able to resolve it even after coming to power,” he said and predicted that even after 2023 assembly elections Congress will continue to be an opposition party.

He said, inter-state water dispute is a complicated matter and should not be misused for political gains. Turning the table on Congress regarding the Mahadayi issue, the Union minister asked the Karnataka Congress to make its stand clear on the Goa Congress manifesto, which states that not a single drop of Mahadayi water will be released to Karnataka. “At least, we are not saying that. BJP government will fight the issue in court and ensure that the State gets its share of water,” he said.

Ukraine crisis

Joshi said the Union government is making all-out efforts to bring back all its citizens from war-stricken Ukraine. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to presidents of both Russia and Ukraine and both the premiers have ensured the safety of our citizens. No country in the world is in a position to reject the legitimate demands of India,” he said and added that External Affairs Minister Jaishankar and Modi will ensure that every India stuck in Ukraine is brought back to India free of cost.

"Parents of the students stuck in Ukraine can contact our helpline desk set up in Delhi and we will ensure that help reaches those kids," he said.

