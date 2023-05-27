Praveen's wife will get back govt job: Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Saturday that slain BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru's wife Nootan Kumari's government job will be reinstated.

Soon after Congress came to power, Nootan's contractual government job was terminated.

She was given a Group-C job on a contract basis with a salary of Rs 30,350 by the previous Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government. Nootan’s job was coterminous with Bommai holding the chief minister’s post or until further orders.

"It is a natural process for temporary employees to be terminated when a new government comes. It's not just Praveen Nettaru's wife, some 150 contractual workers have been terminated," Siddaramaiah said in a statement. "Nootan Kumari will be reinstated on humanitarian grounds by considering it a special case," he said.

Praveen was murdered in Dakshina Kannada on July 26 last year, which led to angry outbursts from Hindutva activists against the BJP government.