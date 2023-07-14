Rahul Gandhi likely to meet Karnataka ministers next week

The Congress top brass, including former MP Rahul Gandhi, is likely to hold a meeting next week with all ministers in the Siddaramaiah Cabinet.

The AICC leaders will be in Bengaluru on July 17 and 18 for a conclave with opposition parties, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls next year.

According to Congress sources, this meeting was supposed to take place in New Delhi last month but was cancelled owing to Gandhi's unavailability at that juncture.

Also Read | Congress holds state-wise deliberations in preparation for Lok Sabha polls

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal, AICC Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala will also be a part of the meeting.

In the meeting, the AICC leaders are expected to discuss both issues of governance and party organisation. The ministers will be given a pep talk to ensure that the party's promises to the people are fulfilled.

"We came to power fighting against BJP's corruption. It is important that our leaders rise above it. Ministers will also be asked to be active in the party activities, while being available to the people in their constituencies," a Congress functionary said, describing the talk points for the meeting. Strategies for the Lok Sabha polls are also likely to be discussed.

Sources said the time and date for the meeting will be finalised in a day or two.

Meanwhile, a Congress Legislature Party meeting is scheduled for July 19, where legislators will discuss issues pertaining to the development of their constituencies and the party leaders will interact with them about effective implementation of the five guarantees.