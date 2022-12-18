Savarkar portrait in Suvarna Vidhana Soudha

Savarkar portrait in Suvarna Vidhana Soudha

DHNS
DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Dec 18 2022, 22:34 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2022, 05:49 ist
The Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi. Credit: DH File Photo

The tussle between BJP and Congress over Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's legacy is likely to play out during 10-day Winter Session that will commence on Monday in Suvarna Vidhana Soudha here.

In Assembly hall just behind the Speaker's seat, the government has installed six portraits of prominent personalities and one them is of Savarkar. The Congress is likely to oppose the move and resulting in heated debate. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

V D Savarkar
Veer Savarkar
Belagavi
suvarna vidhana soudha
Congress
BJP
Bharatiya Janata Party
Karnataka News
Karnataka Politics
Karnataka

What's Brewing

The rote way: Lack of critical thinking hurting India

The rote way: Lack of critical thinking hurting India

Love, longing and belonging

Love, longing and belonging

Kings and temples of power

Kings and temples of power

Whom citizens marry is not govt’s business

Whom citizens marry is not govt’s business

DH Toon | The real game

DH Toon | The real game

A formidable fort sans the roar

A formidable fort sans the roar

 