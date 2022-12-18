Savarkar portrait in Suvarna Vidhana Soudha

The tussle between BJP and Congress over Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's legacy is likely to play out during 10-day Winter Session that will commence on Monday in Suvarna Vidhana Soudha here.
In Assembly hall just behind the Speaker's seat, the government has installed six portraits of prominent personalities and one them is of Savarkar. The Congress is likely to oppose the move and resulting in heated debate.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube