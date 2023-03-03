Shah targets Congress with figures on funding to Karnataka

Taking Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah head on, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday dared the Congress leader for a public debate on funds released to Karnataka by the UPA and NDA governments.

After offering prayers at the Chennakesava temple at Avathi in Devanahalli - which happens to be Bengaluru founder Kempegowda's birthplace - Shah flagged off the fourth leg of the BJP's Vijaya Sankalpa campaign.

Shah said that Karnataka received Rs 25,000 crore in 2013-14 when UPA was in power. In 2021-22, Karnataka got Rs 83,000 crore under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “These figures speak for themselves as to who gave more funds to the state and which party loved this state more,” Shah said, addressing a large crowd in the Vokkaliga heartland.

This was Shah's sixth visit to poll-bound Karnataka since December.

Shah said that for railways, the Modi government has given nine times more funds to Karnataka in eight years compared to money given by the Congress-led UPA in ten years. He added that PM Modi granted Rs 31,000 crore to develop the Bengaluru-Hyderabad highway. "These figures cannot be disputed by anyone. Let Siddaramaiah come out with his figures," he said.

Training his guns on Congress and JD(S), Shah appealed to voters not to choose the two parties, accusing them of corruption and dynasty politics. “How can anyone expect the dynastic parties to work for the welfare of the state? They can't think beyond their families. Only the BJP, under the leadership of PM Modi, can work for the welfare of the poor,” Shah said.

Voters have to choose between "FDI-friendly BJP" and the Congress-JD(S) that are "number on in corruption," Shah said. “Do you want BJP, which made Karnataka number one in aviation and space, or Congress and JD(S) that keep their family interests on top?" he asked.

Given that he was addressing a crowd in Devanahalli, Shah mentioned the Kempegowda International Airport. He said PM Modi would always support the airport's expansion.

“The recent development of the Bengaluru airport happened because of PM Modi. CM Bommai said that there is a need to expand the airport as Bengaluru has become the hub for many international activities. Today, I want to tell the people of Karnataka that we are ready to expand the Kempegowda International Airport and it will be of global standards," he said.