Siddaramaiah demands Yediyurappa's immediate resignation as Karnataka CM

The Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Thursday demanded that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa resign immediately after a High Court order dismissing his petition seeking rejection of an old corruption case against him.

Urging the BJP leadership including Prime minister Narendra Modi to intervene and ask Yediyurappa to step down, the senior Congress leader said the saffron party high command that has been planning to replace the Chief Minister has now got a strong weapon against him.

"I demand the resignation of Mr Yediyurappa, because his petition for quashing the FIR against him was dismissed by the High Court of Karnataka.Therefore he has no right to continue as Chief Minister for a second," Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said BJP leadership has to immediately intervene and ask Yediyurappa to resign.

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday had rejected Yediyurappa's plea seeking quashing of an FIR against him pertaining to illegal denotification of land in 2006-07 when he was the Deputy Chief Minister in the BJP-JD(S) coalition government headed by H D Kumaraswamy.

Noting that the judge in his order has in detail explained the reason why investigation has to continue and FIR cannot be quashed, Siddaramaiah wanted to know how Yediyurappa could continue as CM.

"As he is the Chief Minister and has powers, there are chances of influencing the investigation.There cannot be a fair and impartial investigation, so Yediyurappa should not be in power and should resign immediately.

Let him come back once acquitted, we don't have any objections," he said.

If Yediyurappa respects the law and believes in democracy he should resign immediately, the CLP leader said. "If he is adamant and does not resign, then the BJP and Prime Minister must intervene.

Those who had claimed 'Na Khaunga, Na Khane Dunga' (PM Narendra Modi's slogan promising to end corruption) must act," he said. He said if Yediyurappa does not resign,the congress will take to the streets and protest."...but I feel he may resign on his own," the congress leader said. "We will decide in party forum and decide what to be done to put pressure on him to resign..," he said.

Stating that the High Court has said the FIR cannot be dismissed and the investigation has to take place under the watch of the Lokayukta court, Siddaramaiah claimed it is because the HC has no trust in the Lokayukta police.

"There is a serious allegation against Yediyurappa. Yediyurappa can be issued a warrant and may even be arrested as it is a non-bailable offence under prevention of corruption act," he said in response to a question.