Congress MP chants ‘collective leadership’ mantra

Siddaramaiah’s birthday bash: Congress MP chants ‘collective leadership’ mantra

Meanwhile, Mahadevappa said Siddaramaiah’s fans, friends, and well-wishers want to celebrate his birthday in August and add strength to the Congress

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 29 2022, 22:03 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2022, 22:03 ist
Siddaramaiah. Credit: DH Photo

Congress MP D K Suresh said Wednesday the party will fight the 2023 Assembly election under “a collective leadership” in what was seen as a taunt to senior leader Siddaramaiah’s supporters who want to project him as the chief ministerial face.

Suresh’s reiteration came even as former minister HC Mahadevappa said plans are afoot to organise Siddaramaiah's 75th birthday in a big way, which is believed to be a conduit to make him look like the obvious choice for the chief minister’s job should the party win next year. 

“Congress will go with a collective leadership,” Suresh, the Bangalore Rural MP, said. He is the brother of Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar, who is also a contender to become CM.

Also Read | Month-long ‘Siddaramotsava’ to boost ex-CM’s image

“There are many who want to be CM. Ramalinga Reddy, for example, is a 7-time MLA. There’s RV Deshpande. There’s KPCC president DK Shivakumar. Mallikarjun Kharge, a senior leader, is there. There’s G Parameshwara, MB Patil...there are many seekers,” Suresh said. 

Suresh pointed out that Siddaramaiah served as the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader for ten years before becoming the chief minister. “Some say he should become the CM again,” he said. “Anyone can become the CM.” 

Meanwhile, Mahadevappa said Siddaramaiah’s fans, friends, and well-wishers want to celebrate his birthday in August and add strength to the Congress. 

“We're still thinking about this. We will discuss it with Siddaramaiah first. After he approves, we will decide on what is to be done,” Mahadevappa, a Siddaramaiah loyalist, said. 

“We’re trying to bring the Congress back to power. Siddaramaiah is a statesman, a cultural leader and socialist. We want to showcase his political career, struggles, administration and pro-people stance and strengthen the Congress,” he said. 

Mahadevappa and other Siddaramaiah loyalists are planning a massive convention at Davangere on August 3. They are also planning a month-long ‘Siddaramotsava’ across the state in what could become a show of strength. 

It is no secret that Siddaramaiah is nursing an ambition to become chief minister for a second term, much to the chagrin of Shivakumar and other leaders. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Siddaramaiah
Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
Karnataka News
Congress

What's Brewing

You can now take a tour of Ladakh in helicopter

You can now take a tour of Ladakh in helicopter

Mumbai, Bengaluru most favoured by foreign students

Mumbai, Bengaluru most favoured by foreign students

Pics: Single-use plastics that'll be banned from July 1

Pics: Single-use plastics that'll be banned from July 1

Chinese spacecraft takes images of entire Mars planet

Chinese spacecraft takes images of entire Mars planet

A spelling reform for Kannada

A spelling reform for Kannada

Serena loses at Wimbledon, but flame flickers still

Serena loses at Wimbledon, but flame flickers still

DH Toon | India is 'partly free-fact-checked'

DH Toon | India is 'partly free-fact-checked'

 