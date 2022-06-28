Month-long ‘Siddaramotsava’ to boost ex-CM’s image

With less than a year left for the Assembly elections, supporters and loyalists of Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah are drawing up a plan to organise a month-long ‘Siddaramotsava’ programme in August, when he turns 75.

This is also seen as an attempt to project Siddaramaiah as the Congress’ chief ministerial candidate should the party win next year.

On August 3, his birthday, a massive convention is being planned at Davangere by the Siddaramaiah-75 Congratulatory Committee. Senior Congress leaders R V Deshpande, H C Mahadevappa and others close to Siddaramaiah are involved in this. By mobilising a large crowd, the convention will become a show of strength by the pro-Siddaramaiah camp. Top Congress leaders will be invited to participate in the event.

Then, till September 3, the ‘Siddaramotsava’ will be celebrated in every district and Assembly constituency, according to plans. Achievements of the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government will be extolled to create a favourable atmosphere ahead of the elections. Target groups will include backward classes, Dalits and minorities. The campaign will also showcase Siddaramaiah’s life and political career. A short-film or a documentary has been planned along with conferences and photo exhibitions. The organisers of the campaign want writers and intellectuals to participate in this.

Although it will not be a Congress event, there is no denying the fact that this will stir the pot as the party has decided to fight the next election under a collective leadership.

Meanwhile, top Congress leaders got into a huddle in New Delhi on Tuesday to discuss the 2023 Assembly election. According to sources, former AICC president Rahul Gandhi, general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, KPCC president D K Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah and poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu discussed a survey report that suggests a pro-Congress wave in Karnataka.

Apparently, the constituency-wise survey measured the pros and cons for the party, pegging its potential at winning 102-122 seats.