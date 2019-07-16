SIT frees Baig but asks him to come again on July 19

R Roshan Baig, the Shivajinagar MLA who was detained at the Kempegowda International Airport for questioning over the IMA scam, said that he had been going to Pune for some work and that he wasn't fleeing the country.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) picked up Baig around 10.30 pm on Monday, just before he was to board a chartered plane to an unnamed destination. Sleuths suspected he was fleeing India hours after IMA's absconding founder Mohammed Mansoor Khan released a video on YouTube, saying he would return to the country within 24 hours. They wanted to question Baig whether his sudden travel had anything to do with the video. They released him on Tuesday but have summoned him for further enquiries on July 19.

Khan, absconding since June 8, had blamed Baig for the collapse of his so-called Halal investment company in an audio message on June 10. He accused the former minister of refusing to return Rs 400 crore and threatening his family.

The SIT had summoned Baig for questioning over the IMA scam on July 11 but the MLA wrote back seeking time until July 25, saying he was caught up with political issues and making arrangements for the Haj pilgrimage. Baig is the chairman of the Karnataka State Haj Committee.

Speaking to reporters after being released by the SIT on Tuesday, Baig said he had been going to Pune for some work but due to some confusion, the sleuths presumed he was running away. "Some people have hatched a political conspiracy against me, but I don't want to blame anyone. I will come again on July 19. Yesterday (Monday), they gave me a letter asking me to come on July 19. The SIT has said I can go anywhere in the country and take whatever decision I want. I've told the SIT that I will extend full cooperation. I answered the sleuths' questions and I'm going home," he said.