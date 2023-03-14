Somanna: A Lingayat-Vokkaliga bridge that BJP can't afford to lose

Housing Minister V Somanna's decision to remain in the BJP could be the result of the efforts by senior party leaders, including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, in brokering peace between him and party veteran B S Yediyurappa.

Speculation that Somanna would join Congress had kept the BJP on its toes.

The minister is seen as a resourceful leader, having a good rapport with Lingayat mutts.

Some see him as the next tallest Lingayat leader in BJP after Yediyurappa. The 5-time MLA is also crucial when it comes to the political affairs of Bengaluru, a key urban segment for BJP.

According to sources, Somanna felt "disrespected" in the BJP, which included among other things his perception that Yediyurappa's son B Y Vijayendra was gaining prominence.

This, at a time when Somanna's son Arun is said to be having political ambitions of his own.

The chief minister first made sure that Somanna attended party meetings in Hubballi, where discussions were held with the minister on safeguarding his "interests".

Bommai followed it up with a late Monday night meeting with Yediyurappa. The CM reportedly urged the veteran leader to share the stage with Somanna at a massive rally that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address in Davangere on March 25.

On Tuesday, Yediyurappa said he would "personally speak to Somanna" and convince him to remain in the BJP.

The Govindarajanagar MLA had skipped the first Vijaya Sankalpa yatre launched by BJP national president J P Nadda in Chamarajanagar, where he is the district incharge minister.

Having started his political journey as a corporator in 1983, Somanna became an MLA first in 1994 on a Janata Dal ticket from the erstwhile Binnypet segment.

In 1999, he retained the seat as an independent. In 2004 and 2008, he won on a Congress ticket.

According to BJP sources, Somanna plays a crucial role in building a harmonious bridge between Vokkaligas and Lingayats in the Vokkaliga-dominated south Karnataka.

“This was one of the primary reasons why Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Somanna's house in December,” sources said.

Meanwhile, a video purportedly showing Somanna's son Arun criticising Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra has gone viral.

Somanna said his son was a 40-year-old adult and that he had nothing to do with what his son might have said.