Somashekar charges Siddaramaiah, says he did not invest from pocket to develop RR Nagar

District in-charge Minister S T Somashekar on Sunday charged Opposition Party Leader, also former chief minister Siddaramaiah and said, Siddaramaiah did not bring money from his home for the development of Rajarajeshwari Assembly segment in Bengaluru.

Somashekar was replying to Siddaramaiah’s statement that when he was chief minister he had sanctioned Rs 2,000 crore for the development of the segment. Somashekar said, Bengaluru generates huge revenue to the state government and the revenue will be distributed among all the assembly segments in Bengaluru and R R Nagar received its share, Somashekar said.

Expressing confidence over BJP candidate Munirathna for RR Nagar bypolls, Somashekar said, he will win with a margin of 35 to 40 thousand votes. Munirathna had worked for the people during the Covid-19 lockdown when Congress party failed to respond to the people.

Somashekar said, “Siddaramaiah did not nurture either me or Byrathi Basavaraj or Munirathna to grow politically. All of us were with Congress party before Siddaramaiah joined the party. We did not quit Congress due to Siddaramaiah but, due to humiliation from JD(S)-Congress coalition government,” he said. Siddaramaiah failed to resolve the issue then and suffering now, he commented.