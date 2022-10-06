Sonia Gandhi walked just half a km and left: CM Bommai

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s participation in the Bharat Jodo march in Karnataka would have no impact on the BJP, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, slyly pointing out that she walked for just half a km.

Sonia joined her son Rahul Gandhi at Pandavapura in Mandya district for the Bharat Jodo march.

“Naturally, all party leaders are working for their respective parties,” Bommai told reporters on Sonia’s entry into the Bharat Jodo march. “She walked half a km and left. That’s okay. As far as we’re concerned, there’s no impact,” he said.

Bommai also downplayed AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s participation in the ongoing foot march. “All Congress leaders will come. We have nothing to do with that,” Bommai said.

BJP rallies

Bommai said the BJP would organise a massive OBC rally later this month. “We announced earlier that six rallies would be held,” Bommai said.

His tour with BJP veteran BS Yediyurappa would begin soon. “Even this was announced earlier. It got delayed because of the Assembly session and Dasara,” he said.