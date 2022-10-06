Sonia Gandhi walked just half a km and left: CM Bommai

Sonia Gandhi walked just half a km and left: CM Bommai

Sonia joined her son Rahul Gandhi at Pandavapura in Mandya district for the Bharat Jodo march

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS,
  • Oct 06 2022, 14:37 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2022, 14:38 ist
Bommai also downplayed AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s participation in the ongoing foot march.Credit: DH File Photo

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s participation in the Bharat Jodo march in Karnataka would have no impact on the BJP, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, slyly pointing out that she walked for just half a km. 

Sonia joined her son Rahul Gandhi at Pandavapura in Mandya district for the Bharat Jodo march. 

Also Read — Of mothers and sons: Sonia, Rahul bond captured on camera

“Naturally, all party leaders are working for their respective parties,” Bommai told reporters on Sonia’s entry into the Bharat Jodo march. “She walked half a km and left. That’s okay. As far as we’re concerned, there’s no impact,” he said. 

Bommai also downplayed AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s participation in the ongoing foot march. “All Congress leaders will come. We have nothing to do with that,” Bommai said. 

BJP rallies

Bommai said the BJP would organise a massive OBC rally later this month. “We announced earlier that six rallies would be held,” Bommai said. 

His tour with BJP veteran BS Yediyurappa would begin soon. “Even this was announced earlier. It got delayed because of the Assembly session and Dasara,” he said. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

basavaraj bommai
Rahul Gandhi
Sonia Gandhi
Bharat Jodo Yatra
India Politics
Karnataka
India News
Congress

What's Brewing

Scooby-Doo’s Velma finally comes out as lesbian

Scooby-Doo’s Velma finally comes out as lesbian

B'luru project trying 'cool' idea for poor urban houses

B'luru project trying 'cool' idea for poor urban houses

DH Toon | 'Sangh resolves to stand by brotherhood'

DH Toon | 'Sangh resolves to stand by brotherhood'

Heritage building, theosophical legacy

Heritage building, theosophical legacy

Bagalkot's cultural complex

Bagalkot's cultural complex

For the love of a legend

For the love of a legend

Clip provides first proof of orcas killing great whites

Clip provides first proof of orcas killing great whites

 