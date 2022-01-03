What’s your link with Ramanagara? DKS asks Ashwath Narayan

KPCC President D K Shivakumar on Monday sought to know from IT/BT Minister C N Ashwath Narayan his link with Ramanagara district.
On the argument between the minister and Bangalore Rural MP D K Suresh in full public view at a stage event in Ramanagara, Shivakumar asked,”Who is Ashwath Narayan to speak about Ramanagara? He never spoke to us for courtesy at least. What contributions did he make to Ramanagara?”
Also read: Karnataka minister Ashwath Narayan, Congress MP D K Suresh fight at public event in Ramanagara
Shivakumar told reporters that JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy elevated Ramanagara as a district headquarters. He got a few buildings constructed. The Congress party developed the district. The BJP neither constructed a building here nor cleaned Vrishabhavathi river.”
