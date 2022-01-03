What’s your link with Ramanagara? DKS asks Narayan

What’s your link with Ramanagara? DKS asks Ashwath Narayan

Shivakumar said that JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy elevated Ramanagara as a district headquarters

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jan 03 2022, 22:51 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2022, 04:51 ist
KPCC President D K Shivakumar. Credit: DH Photo

KPCC President D K Shivakumar on Monday sought to know from IT/BT Minister C N Ashwath Narayan his link with Ramanagara district.

On the argument between the minister and Bangalore Rural MP D K Suresh in full public view at a stage event in Ramanagara, Shivakumar asked,”Who is Ashwath Narayan to speak about Ramanagara? He never spoke to us for courtesy at least. What contributions did he make to Ramanagara?”

Also read: Karnataka minister Ashwath Narayan, Congress MP D K Suresh fight at public event in Ramanagara

Shivakumar told reporters that JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy elevated Ramanagara as a district headquarters. He got a few buildings constructed. The Congress party developed the district. The BJP neither constructed a building here nor cleaned Vrishabhavathi river.”

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Ashwath Narayan
D K Shivakumar
Congress
BJP
Karnataka
Ramanagara
Karnataka News

Related videos

What's Brewing

RBI allows limited offline digital payments

RBI allows limited offline digital payments

Man hosts baby shower for pregnant Persian cats

Man hosts baby shower for pregnant Persian cats

A medical scan reveals secrets of NZ's extinct reptiles

A medical scan reveals secrets of NZ's extinct reptiles

Maharashtra teens queue up for vaccine jabs on Day 1

Maharashtra teens queue up for vaccine jabs on Day 1

The second drone age is here and it’s a free-for-all

The second drone age is here and it’s a free-for-all

'We can terraform Mars and maybe, Venus too'

'We can terraform Mars and maybe, Venus too'

Omicron underwent significant biological changes: Study

Omicron underwent significant biological changes: Study

 