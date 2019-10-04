What will whole of Karnataka do with ₹1200 cr: Congress

While BJP leaders thanked the Modi administration for releasing Rs 1,200 crore to the flood-hit Karnataka, the Opposition Congress hit out at the Centre saying it was too little.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and others tweeted their thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the aid.

Central Government has released an amount of 1200 Crores for Karnataka in advance from the National Disaster Response Fund. Expressing gratitude for the support to @PMOIndia Sri @narendramodi ji & @HMOIndia Sri @AmitShah ji on behalf of the people of Karnataka. — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) October 4, 2019

I thank PM @NarendraModi ji & Home Minister @AmitShah ji for approving advance release of Rs.1200 crore to the State of Karnataka, this will speed up the relief and restoration work in the state.https://t.co/ptCg6qGIEE — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) October 4, 2019

But former Congress minister Krishna Byre Gowda was critical. “10 years ago, Manmohan Singhji gave Karnataka ₹1600 cr when only 6-7 districts were flood-affected. Earlier this year, Central government gave Maharashtra ₹4700 cr for drought. More than 15 districts have suffered worst floods in 60-70 years, and we get only ₹1200 cr,” he said in a tweet.

Gowda further pointed out that Karnataka had estimated losses worth Rs 35,000 crore. “Belagavi district alone has suffered losses of ₹8379 cr. What will the whole of Karnataka do with ₹1200 cr? If the Central government wants to do any justice, it must immediately release ₹10000 cr for Karnataka,” he demanded.

10yrs ago Manmohan Singhji gave K’taka ₹1600 cr when only 6-7 districts were flood affected. Earlier this year, Central Govt gave Maharashtra ₹4700 cr for drought.More than 15 districts have suffered worst floods in 60-70 years, and we get only ₹1200 cr. #KarnatakaFloods (1/2) — Krishna Byre Gowda (@krishnabgowda) October 4, 2019

(2/2)

Govt estimate of losses is ₹35000Cr. Actual losses are close to ₹1Lakh cr. Belagavi Dist alone has suffered losses of ₹8379 cr. What will the whole of K’taka do with ₹1200 cr. If the Central govt wants to do any justice, it must immediately release ₹10000 cr for K’taka — Krishna Byre Gowda (@krishnabgowda) October 4, 2019

The State Congress also flayed the Centre for giving Karnataka just ₹1,200 crore. “People of state are humiliated with the allocation of ₹1200 cr as against the state government assessment of ₹35000 cr,” it said. “This shows that the Centre has zero confidence on Yediyurappa government and doesn’t believe him.”

People of state are humiliated with the allocation of ₹1200cr as against the state govt assessment of ₹35000cr This shows that the centre has zero confidence on @BSYBJP govt & doesn't believe him Kannadigas patience is put to severe test from @narendramodi on a regular basis! — Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) October 4, 2019

Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy was more measured in his reaction. “The Centre has released ₹1,200 crore after much protests and pressure. But it’s our tragedy that the state government forgot the flood-hit people despite having money in the exchequer. Let them wake up now at least,” he said in a tweet.