Will abide by BJP high command's decision: Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa

Amidst attempts by a section of leaders in the BJP to dislodge him, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday clarified that he would abide by whatever decision the party’s central leadership takes.

“We are all bound by the decisions taken by the party high command. We won’t cross the line... I have enjoyed more power and positions in the party and the government than any other leader in the state. I am thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda for it. I am a satisfied man and have no complaints whatsoever,” Yediyurappa told reporters on the sidelines of a flood review meeting with elected representatives and the officials here.

“There are many senior leaders in the state. We are all united. I will make sincere efforts to bring the party back to power in the next Assembly election,” he said.

Replying to a query on Dalit chief minister issue, Yediyurappa said, “It’s left to the high command.”

On BJP national president J P Nadda lavishing praise on him in Panaji, Yediyurappa said that he was not aware of what Nadda has spoken in Goa.

“Let’s wait and watch, let’s wait...” was all he said when asked whether he received any instruction/message from the party leadership.

No relief for flood-hit

Meanwhile, Chief minister B S Yediyurappa, accompanied by his Cabinet colleagues Govind Karjol, Laxman Savadi, R Ashoka and Umesh Katti, inspected a few flood-affected areas in the district on Sunday. The inspection ended in a few minutes much to the disappointment of the affected people who were waiting to pour out their woes to the CM.

“The chief minister seemed to be in a tearing hurry, visited only an overflowing stream near Mahalakshmi Temple and left. It was just a perfunctory visit,” a few aggrieved residents of the flood-hit areas in Sankeshwar, Hukkeri taluk, expressed their displeasure.

The chief minister later visited two relief centres, inspected the flooded NH-4 at Yamagarni and chaired a review meeting with the elected representatives and the officials. The chief minister did not announce any relief package to the flood-ravaged district. He however assured the affected at shelter homes of relief.