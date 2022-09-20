Won't withdraw APMC amendment, says S T Somashekhar

Won't withdraw APMC amendment, says S T Somashekhar

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 20 2022, 22:47 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2022, 00:08 ist

Cooperation Minister S T Somashekhar told the Legislative Council on Tuesday that there was no question of withdrawing amendments brought to the APMC Act.

The minister said that the amendments introduced by the state government were different from what the union government proposed.

"The amendments are in support of the farmers and there is no question of withdrawing it," he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

S T Somashekhar
Karnataka News
Karnataka Politics
APMC Act

What's Brewing

ICC rule changes: Reverse swing may become extinct

ICC rule changes: Reverse swing may become extinct

Gujarati film 'Chhello Show' India's entry for Oscars

Gujarati film 'Chhello Show' India's entry for Oscars

Woody Allen's representative rubbishes retirement claim

Woody Allen's representative rubbishes retirement claim

Royal family releases unseen pic of Queen after funeral

Royal family releases unseen pic of Queen after funeral

The challenges automakers face with humanoid robots

The challenges automakers face with humanoid robots

 