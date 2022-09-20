Won't withdraw APMC amendment, says S T Somashekhar

Cooperation Minister S T Somashekhar told the Legislative Council on Tuesday that there was no question of withdrawing amendments brought to the APMC Act.
The minister said that the amendments introduced by the state government were different from what the union government proposed.
"The amendments are in support of the farmers and there is no question of withdrawing it," he said.
