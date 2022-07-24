Zameer Ahmed's 'Vokkaliga' remark riles Congress, BJP in Karnataka

The remarks by Congress leader Zameer Ahmed Khan about Muslims outnumbering Vokkaligas in the state continued to stir a controversy with both BJP and Congress leaders expressing their reservations.

Prominent Vokkaliga seer Nirmalanandanatha swami, according to reports, has also conveyed his unhappiness to Congress leaders about the issue.

With tensions between the two state Congress factions intensifying, former minister N Chaluvarayaswamy met KPCC president D K Shivakumar after the seer reportedly took an exception to Zameer's remarks.

The row triggered after Zameer, who is identified with the Opposition leader Siddaramaiah faction, said recently that nobody could become the chief minister with support from just one community. This was after Shivakumar's attempt to consolidate the Vokkaliga community by saying that a Vokkaliga - the community to which he belongs to - could be the next CM if Congress was voted to power in 2023.

"Can I become the CM with just Muslim votes," Zameer, a Siddaramaiah loyalist, had retorted. Though Muslims outnumber Vokkaligas, "can I be CM with just Muslim votes? We need all communities."

However, singling out the community hasn't sat well with Vokkaliga leaders across all parties. "I don't know why Zameer mentioned the Vokkaliga community... He is my good friend, but this is not good for him. Not appropriate," Chaluvarayaswamy said following the meeting with Shivakumar.

Zameer should not make such remarks, he said, adding that Shivakumar and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah were the undisputed leaders of the state Congress. "It is not required of me or Zameer to issues statements questioning them," he said.

Shivakumar told reporters that his meeting with Chaluvarayaswamy was about the upcoming 'Bharat Jodo' yatra of the Congress. "Except discussions on organising the party, nobody has held any talks with me, nor will allow such talks," the KPCC president said.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Sunday asked Congress leaders to "stop insulting the Vokkaliga community". The war of words between Shivakumar and Zameer is not right, he said, adding that seers from the community were hurt by the recent exchange between Congress leaders.