Karnataka prepared for Covid-19 3rd wave: BSY

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 10 2021, 22:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2021, 02:51 ist
Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Saturday that the state government was prepared to tackle the likely third wave of the Covid pandemic. Speaking at a programme, he said that the government had effectively tackled the second wave of the Covid-19.

