Karnataka records 300 Covid-19 cases, one death

Karnataka reported 300 new Covid-19 cases and one death on Sunday, taking the respective tallies to 3,002,427 and 38,288.

According to the health department's bulletin, 279 people were discharged, which took the total discharges to 2,956,970, while 7,140 cases remained active.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for most of the new infections, with 168 reported. Among other districts, there were 37 cases in Dakshina Kannada, 13 in Mysuru, 11 in Hassan and 10 in Kodagu. Udupi was the only district that reported a death.

The positivity rate for the day was at 0.26 per cent and the case fatality rate was 0.33 per cent. A total of 112,524 samples were tested in the state, including 93,726 RT-PCR tests on Sunday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 55.3 million. As many as 61,982 people were inoculated in the state, taking the total number of vaccinations to 82.7 million, comprising the first and second doses.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: