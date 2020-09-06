Karnataka seeks Smart City project for 4 more cities

Urban Development Minister Byrati Basavaraj said that the state government has written to Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs seeking him to include four more cities of Karnataka in Smart City project.

Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, the minister said that Karnataka had recommended the Centre to include Ballari, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi and Mysuru under the the latter’s flagship programme of Smart City. The minister admitted that pace of works under the Smart City project in seven cities selected earlier was not satisfactory. He, however, added that he would not debate over the reasons for the delay and would ensure that the pending projects are completed at the earliest.

Basavaraj added that there was no dearth of funds for taking up of development works in urban areas. “The fall in GST collection and other taxes has not hampered our works as we have received sufficient funds from the Centre,” he said.