Karnataka seeks Smart City project for 4 more cities

Karnataka seeks Smart City project for 4 more cities

DHNS
DHNS, Hubballi,
  • Sep 06 2020, 22:03 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2020, 23:14 ist
Aviation gallery has been proposed to be established in the Glass House in the premises of Vaccine Depot at Tilakwadi in Belagavi that has been lying idle.

Urban Development Minister Byrati Basavaraj said that the state government has written to Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs seeking him to include four more cities of Karnataka in Smart City project.

Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, the minister said that Karnataka had recommended the Centre to include Ballari, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi and Mysuru under the the latter’s flagship programme of Smart City. The minister admitted that pace of works under the Smart City project in seven cities selected earlier was not satisfactory. He, however, added that he would not debate over the reasons for the delay and would ensure that the pending projects are completed at the earliest.

Basavaraj added that there was no dearth of funds for taking up of development works in urban areas. “The fall in GST collection and other taxes has not hampered our works as we have received sufficient funds from the Centre,” he said.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Smart Cities Mission
Smart City Mission

What's Brewing

Stone masonry in govt buildings set to be history

Stone masonry in govt buildings set to be history

Coronavirus and the flu: A looming double threat

Coronavirus and the flu: A looming double threat

Life in the IPL Covid-19 bio bubble

Life in the IPL Covid-19 bio bubble

These doctors are killing it on social media

These doctors are killing it on social media

 