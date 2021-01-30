Karnataka's chief minister to be changed by Yugadi, says BJP MLA Yatnal

Karnataka's CM to be changed by Yugadi, says Yatnal

DHNS
DHNS, Vijayapura,
  • Jan 30 2021, 21:18 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2021, 21:58 ist
BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal. Credit: DH.

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said the chief minister will change by Yugadi festival.

He told reporters here that the next chief minister will be from North Karnataka.

Yatnal said Shivamogga-Hunasodu blast case probe should have been handed over to CBI. If that blast had occurred in the Shivamogga city, it would have been a big disaster. The role of the politicians involved in illegal mining in Shivamogga should come out. Who is responsible for this and from did the explosives come - all this needs to be probed in detail, he added.

He also said the government has failed in taking suitable steps in connection with the Bengaluru D J Halli and K G Halli incident. The home minister should control those who cause communal riots. Instead of that, it is not good to roam around saying the chief minister and the home minister has friends, he remarked.

