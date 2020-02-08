Karwar youth stuck on coronavirus-hit ship off Japan coast

A Karwar youth was among 1,045 staff of the quarantined cruise liner Diamond Princess that was quarantined off the coast of Yokohama port in Japan two days back following a coronavirus scare.

Abhishek Magar (26), a resident of Canara Bank Colony at Nandanagadda in the port town, is stuck in the Bermuda-registered ship. The ship was carrying 2,666 passengers and 1,045 staff from Hong Kong to Tokyo.

Abhishek's father Balakrishna Magar told DH, "My son called me to inform that the ship had been prevented from entering Japan coast. The cruise liner was anchored near Yokohama. About 60 people on the ship have been tested positive for coronavirus. The Japanese authorities have announced that no one from the coronavirus-hit ship would be allowed to enter the island nation for next two weeks. There is enough food and medicine on-board, but the number of people on-board testing positive for coronavirus is increasing."

After completing the hotel management course in Goa, Abhishek had joined Princess Cruiseline Ltd on nine-month contract basis. He had left Karwar only three months back after the company renewed his contract.

Balakrishna has appealed to the Union government through deputy commissioner to intervene and make necessary arrangements to bring back their son, along with other Indians stranded on the quarantined ship.

Dr K Harish Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, Uttara Kannada Chief Secretary of Karnataka has written to Ministry of External Affairs to hold talks with its Japanese counterparts for the release of Indians stuck in the quarantined ship. The district administration will make necessary efforts in this regard.