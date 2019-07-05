'Kharge only name from state for AICC top post'

Barring Mallikarjun Kharge, no other leader from Karnataka is in the race for the top post of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), said Health Minister Shivanand Patil.

Speaking to reporters at Murugha Mutt here on Friday, the minister said that along with Kharge, several names from other states were doing the rounds for post, lying vacant after Rahul Gandhi quit owning moral responsibility for the party’s dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

“The Congress party leaders will try to convince Rahul Gandhi to withdraw his resignation. If he sticks to his decision, the CWC will hold elections to elect president of the party,” he said.

Replying to a query on the recent developments in the state, Patil said, “There is no danger to the coalition government. Ramesh Jarkiholi had tendered his resignation six months back,” he joked.

When asked whether Vishwanath would join the BJP, he said, “Vishwanath has never said that he would join the BJP. It is upto him to continue in the JD(S) or to join the BJP. It is the internal matter of the JD(S).”