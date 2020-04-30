CAPC to recommend compensation for rain-hit crops

The Commission for Agricultural Costs & Prices (CAPC) president Hanumanagauda Belagurki on Thursday assured that he would make recommendations to the government to disburse compensation to farmers for losses of horticultural crops in the district due to heavy rains.

He inspected fields at Seesandra, Tambihalli, Manighatta and Gangarasanahalli in the district. Heavy rains on April 28 destroyed horticultural crops in these villages.

He said,” The untimely rains have destroyed crops in 500 hectares. The Horticulture and Agriculture departments will submit a joint report. I will make recommendations to disburse compensation based on the report.”

Belagurki said that the government in the past had disbursed Rs 48,000 crore for crop losses. The compensation would be disbursed shortly this time. As per National Disaster Response Fund guidelines, an amount of Rs 18,000 would be disbursed to perennial crops per hectare and Rs 13,500 for annual crops per hectare. Since the investment on the crops is more than what has been prescribed in the guidelines, the CAPC will make recommendations for higher compensation.

He said that a team of scientists from University of Agricultural Sciences will be sent to the fields to revive the partially damaged crops. A training will be imparted to farmers in this regard.

“Due to Covid-19 and subsequent lock down, farming sector has landed in great distress. Prices of produces have come down due to non-availability of vehicles. However, the government is making it best efforts to transport the produces to other states,” he said.

Belagurki said that agriculture is a state subject, but the centre fixes prices for agricultural produces. The CAPC has no rights to fix the prices. Since farmers have incurred losses due to decline in prices and crop losses, the CAPC will make recommendations to announce support price to produces.

“Farmers love farming more than their wives and children. Country will have to face food crisis if agriculture sector is ignored,” he said

Horticulture department deputy director M Gayatri, agriculture department joint director Shivakumar, Krishi Vigyan Kendra head Tualsiram and scientist K S Nagaraj were present.