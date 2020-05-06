CMC requests owners to clear property tax dues

City Municipal Commissioner R Srikanth on Wednesday requested people to clear their dues of property tax.

Many people are yet to pay the property tax in the city. The CMC officials

raided buildings of owners who are yet to clear their dues of property tax.

Srikanth, who led the raids, said that the CMC needed Rs 2 crore for daily maintenance and disbursal of salaries of its staff.

“There are 23,000 khatas in the city and it is aimed to collect Rs 3.80 crore in form of taxes. The last year’s due is Rs 1.20 crore. Despite many notices, some owners are hesitant to pay the property tax,” he said.

He said that the government had extended deadline to pay the property tax till May 31. Due to lockdown, some people had money, while some didn’t. The notices were carefully issued only on those who were yet to clear dues for the last many years.

Srikanth said, ”Development works will have to be taken up based on the tax collection. The development process will be hit if the tax is not paid or dues are not cleared.”

He warned that buildings would be shut down if the owners failed to clear the dues.

Jayarama Reddy, who had dues for the last 10years, paid a cheque for Rs 3.85 lakh on the spot.

The CMC officials, in a special raid, imposed Rs 100 on each of the 50 people for riding bikes without wearing masks at M B Road, Ammavaripet, Mekke Circle and M G Road.

CMC revenue officer Chandru and revenue inspector Thyagaraj were present.