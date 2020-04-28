‘Kolar contained pandemic due to strict measures’

Karnataka: ‘Kolar contained coronavirus pandemic due to strict measures’

DHNS
DHNS, Kolar,
  • Apr 28 2020, 19:30 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2020, 22:25 ist
District in-charge secretary Uma Mahadevan inspects isolation ward at R L Jalappa Hospital and Research Centre in Kolar on Tuesday.

District in-charge secretary Uma Mahadevan on Tuesday said that Kolar district contained pandemic due to strict measures.

She was speaking after inspecting the isolation ward at R L Jalappa Hospital and Research Centre (RLJHRC) here.

She said, ”Coronavirus cases have been reported from neighbouring Chikkaballapur and Bengaluru Rural districts and states - Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. As the district administration took strong measures, the district has not reported any COVID-19 cases.”

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

She would discuss with the chief secretary the proposal to launch a Covid-19 testing centre.

Uma Mahadevan expressed happiness over the way in which the district administration is handling Covid-19 situation in the district.

There should not be any negligence in handling the situation. Precautionary measures should be taken till the pandemic is controlled in the state and the country, she said.

“The government is extending cooperation to the district administration including technical assistance,” she said.

Uma Mahadevan said that Kolar supplied a large quantity of milk and vegetables to Bengaluru. The district has about 8,000 industrial units. There should be more focus on the health of labourers working in the district from other states.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

“Production has dipped in the industrial units due to lockdown. The entire country is facing a crisis. All departments should make coordinated efforts. Tests of more people should be conducted in the district,” she said.

“Preparation has been made to treat Covid-19 patients in the hospital. There are isolation wards having three beds, besides a three-bed intensive care unit. About 15 additional isolation wards have been set up,” said the RLJHRC’s Dr S M Ajeem Mohiyuddin.

Deputy commissioner C Satyabhama, ZP CEO H V Darshan, assistant commissioner C Somashekhar, district health and family welfare officer Dr S N Vijay Kumar and district surveillance officer Dr Charini were present.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Kolar
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Karnataka

What's Brewing

'Arthritis drug shows promise in severe COVID-19 cases'

'Arthritis drug shows promise in severe COVID-19 cases'

IT services companies to suspend hiring this year: Pai

IT services companies to suspend hiring this year: Pai

Coronavirus: $90 bn could protect 700 mn poor, says UN

Coronavirus: $90 bn could protect 700 mn poor, says UN

India's rating could come under pressure: Fitch

India's rating could come under pressure: Fitch

'2021 Olympics to be cancelled if pandemic not over'

'2021 Olympics to be cancelled if pandemic not over'

 