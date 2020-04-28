Karnataka: ‘Kolar contained coronavirus pandemic due to strict measures’

District in-charge secretary Uma Mahadevan on Tuesday said that Kolar district contained pandemic due to strict measures.

She was speaking after inspecting the isolation ward at R L Jalappa Hospital and Research Centre (RLJHRC) here.

She said, ”Coronavirus cases have been reported from neighbouring Chikkaballapur and Bengaluru Rural districts and states - Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. As the district administration took strong measures, the district has not reported any COVID-19 cases.”

She would discuss with the chief secretary the proposal to launch a Covid-19 testing centre.

Uma Mahadevan expressed happiness over the way in which the district administration is handling Covid-19 situation in the district.

There should not be any negligence in handling the situation. Precautionary measures should be taken till the pandemic is controlled in the state and the country, she said.

“The government is extending cooperation to the district administration including technical assistance,” she said.

Uma Mahadevan said that Kolar supplied a large quantity of milk and vegetables to Bengaluru. The district has about 8,000 industrial units. There should be more focus on the health of labourers working in the district from other states.

“Production has dipped in the industrial units due to lockdown. The entire country is facing a crisis. All departments should make coordinated efforts. Tests of more people should be conducted in the district,” she said.

“Preparation has been made to treat Covid-19 patients in the hospital. There are isolation wards having three beds, besides a three-bed intensive care unit. About 15 additional isolation wards have been set up,” said the RLJHRC’s Dr S M Ajeem Mohiyuddin.

Deputy commissioner C Satyabhama, ZP CEO H V Darshan, assistant commissioner C Somashekhar, district health and family welfare officer Dr S N Vijay Kumar and district surveillance officer Dr Charini were present.