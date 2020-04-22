MP S Muniswamy to CMC: Ensure water pumping facility at borewells

MP S Muniswamy on Wednesday directed the City Municipal Council (CMC) officials to immediately ensure water pumping facility at borwells to overcome the drinking water crisis.

”The water pumping facility should be ensured at those borewells that have water,” he said after inspecting borwells at Ammerahalli and Maderahalli tanks.

The MP added, ”The water is supplied from four borewells at Maderahalli tank at present. The five other borewells have been revived. Half of Kolar town will receive drinking water if the water pumping facility is ensured fixed at the five borewells.”

Muniswamy said that the K C Valley project water has flowed to the Maderahalli tank through Narasapur tank. However, the flow had stopped due to various reasons till recently. The tank was once again receiving the water for the last five days. Borewells in the neighbourhood would be revived if the tank was filled completely that would help redress drinking water crisis.

“Once the Maderhalli tank is filled completely, water will flow to Ammerahalli and Kolaramma tanks,” the MP assured.

He said that the Kolaramma tank was being developed at a cost of Rs 50 lakh. Farmers would be benefited if the Kolaramma tank was filled completely. The district was receiving 280 MLD of water from the K C Valley Project and he would bring pressure on the government to flow an additional 440 MLD of water.

“Due to Covid-19 and lockdown, poor people and labourers are in distress. Foodgrains are supplied to them. Arrangements have been made to feed over 1000 people twice a day,” he said.

“We are buying produces from farmers in the APMC which are distributed among poor people,” Muniswamy said.

He said that the district had not reported any Covid-19 case due to strict vigil at checkpoints in border areas. Measures had been taken to contain the spread of novel coronavirus in the district.

CMC commissioner Srikanth and executive engineer Ramamurthy were present.