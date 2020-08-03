KPCC member Anand Prasad arrested for defamatory tweet on Amit Shah

The Cubbon Park police in Bengaluru have arrested a Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) member on Monday for posting a derogatory and defamatory post on Union Home Minister Amit Shah. According to the police, the arrested Anand Prasad is the secretary of Karnataka Congress IT Cell Secretary and KR Puram Block Congress President. The police have invoked section 153(A) of the IPC against him.







After a few miscreants posted a defaming tweet on the health conditions of union minister Amit Shah, Anand Prasad had replied to the tweet in a provoking and derogatory manner.







Following his tweet, a complaint was registered with the Cubbon Park police station. Acting on the complaint, the cops have arrested Anand Prasad and are investigating further.