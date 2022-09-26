Labour inspector in Lokayukta net for taking bribe

The Lokayukta police on Monday arrested Kiran G Hingali, labour inspector, Tumakuru, after he was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe.

According to the Lokayukta police, the suspect had demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 to approve the renewal of a trade license for the shop owned by the complainant, Harsha. The officer in question has been taken into custody for further investigation. The raid was led by Raveesh, DySP, on instructions from Prashant Kumar Thakur, ADGP, Karnataka Lokayukta police.