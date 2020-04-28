Maintain vigilance at AP border DC tells officials

Maintain strict vigilance at AP border: DC to taluk officials

DHNS
DHNS, Pavagada (Tumakuru district),
  • Apr 28 2020, 21:42 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2020, 21:46 ist

Deputy Commissioner K Rakesh Kumar visited Pavagada, a border taluk, and took stock of the situation there on Tuesday. 

He visited Dommatamari, Virupsandra, Gummaghatta, Channammareddy Halli, Akkammanahalli, Gowdeti, TN Pet, and other villages and interacted with the villagers.

He told taluk officials to ensure that people do not sneak into the state from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and told villagers to inform officials in case someone does. He interacted with Asha workers of Venkatapura. 

He observed that utmost vigilance is necessary though no cases had been reported in the taluk because Hindupur and Kalyanadurga in AP (bordering Pavagada) have reported Covid-19 cases. "We have already relaxed the lockdown norms and allowed MNREGA works to begin and rural industries to start functioning. We will discuss opening other shops soon," he assured. 

Superintendent of Police K Vamshi Krishna who was with the DC, said that nearly 500 vehicles had been seized for violating lockdown norms in the taluk and CCTV cameras had been installed at checkpoints.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

