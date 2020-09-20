Man held for smuggling tortoises in Mandya

The police on Sunday arrested a person for smuggling two live tortoises and deer antlers in Srirangapatna town.

38-year-old Madappa of Channahalli Bore village was intercepted when he was on his way to Mysuru. The police acted on a tip-off and seized the antlers and tortoises.

Upon inquiry, he confessed to being involved in poaching activities for several days.

The accused was handed over to the Forest department and has been booked under the Wildlife Protection Act, according to Range Forest Officer Sunitha.