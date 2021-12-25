15 visually challenged artistes sing carols at MIA  

The festive fervour was evident at Mangaluru International Airport on Christmas with the notes of Christmas carols that 15 visually challenged artistes from Shree Sharadha Andhara Geetha Gayana Kala Sangha, Sringeri in Chikkamagaluru district rendered.

It provided a vibrant experience for the passengers.

Sarvamangala Trust, Mangaluru, which empowers differently-abled, trained these artistes in this unique art.

The spot next to the tastefully lit Christmas décor in the departure hall of Mangaluru International Airport served as the platform for the artistes to showcase their talent.

Denver Roche, a professional singer who worked with these artistes for the past month anchored the event and kept the proceedings lively.

Muthuraj from Sarvamangala Trust played the joyful Santa Claus handing out treats to passengers and stakeholders alike.

The passengers bought the limited-edition Christmas gift hampers consisting of greeting cards and other stationery items that the Trust had readied. Proceeds from the sale of hampers went to the Trust for their activity of imparting competitive training to the differently-abled.

Denver Roche, who spent the last month training the artistes praised them for their commitment to perform on the stage. The artistes who learnt the Carol script in Braille presented six carols – in Kannada and English.