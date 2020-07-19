Flights with 346 stranded Kannadigas land in Mangaluru

2 flights with 346 stranded Kannadigas from Sharjah, Dammam land in Mangaluru

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jul 19 2020, 10:25 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2020, 10:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Two flights with 346 stranded Kannadigas from Sharjah and Dammam landed at Mangalore International Airport on Saturday night.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The chartered flight from Dammam landed with 178 stranded people, while an Air India flight from Sharjah brought back 168 stranded passengers under the Vande Bharath Mission.

All the passengers underwent a health checkup on arrival in Mangaluru and were sent to seven days of institutional quarantine. They will undergo swab tests during the institutional quarantine.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mangaluru
Karnataka
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Old won’t go, young won’t stay

Old won’t go, young won’t stay

Coronavirus: Herd immunity with just 10% infections?

Coronavirus: Herd immunity with just 10% infections?

I could've spoken to him one last time: Bennix's sister

I could've spoken to him one last time: Bennix's sister

Gold masks: India's latest 'viral' trend

Gold masks: India's latest 'viral' trend

 