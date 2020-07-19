2 flights with 346 stranded Kannadigas from Sharjah, Dammam land in Mangaluru

Two flights with 346 stranded Kannadigas from Sharjah and Dammam landed at Mangalore International Airport on Saturday night.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The chartered flight from Dammam landed with 178 stranded people, while an Air India flight from Sharjah brought back 168 stranded passengers under the Vande Bharath Mission.

All the passengers underwent a health checkup on arrival in Mangaluru and were sent to seven days of institutional quarantine. They will undergo swab tests during the institutional quarantine.