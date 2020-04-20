21 languages used for creating awareness on Covid-19

Corona Warriors team in Udupi has made a unique effort to create awareness on Covid-19 by releasing an audio clip using 21 languages. The audio is of two minutes 50 seconds duration.

The audio says, “Stay at home, stay safe, Udupi Corona Warriors for your safety..” The audio message is in 21 languages and is shared on social media platforms including WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter.

"There are hundreds of labourers from Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, eking out a living in Udupi. They have no knowledge about the regional languages. To ensure that the awareness message on Covid-19 reaches out to all the people, we used various languages to prepare the audio message,” said Deepak of Udupi Corona Warriors team to DH.

Soon after the announcement of the lockdown, labourers from Odisha demanded food in their language. They have no knowledge of Kannada and cannot even understand the language. To ensure that awareness messages reach out to all, we made an effort using different languages. The members of Corona Warriors in Udupi helped in this regard. The Corona Warriors group members had sought the help of their friends and relatives in other states, in getting the audio clip prepared, he added.

The message in each language lasts over five seconds. The team is also planning to use the public address system to reach out to the community in future. The audio is made jointly by the Department of Information and Public Relations, Red Cross Society and the labour department. The audio clip which starts with Gujarati ends in Kannada language.