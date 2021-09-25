3 held for illegal transportation of pangolin

The mobile forest squad personnel arrested three persons involved in the illegal transportation of a pangolin.
The arrested are T K Ramappa from Somwarpet, N L Vasanth Kumar of 7th Hosakote and K B Suresh of Alur in Hassan.
The officials conducted the raid based on a tip-off. The arrested were produced before the court, which remanded them in 15 days of judicial custody.
