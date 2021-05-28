3 held for using fake Covid-19 report

3 held for using fake Covid-19 report to enter Karnataka

DHNS
DHNS, Virajpet,
  • May 28 2021, 22:46 ist
  • updated: May 29 2021, 02:08 ist

The police have arrested three persons from Kerala entering Karnataka with a fake Covid negative certificate, at Perumbadi.

The arrested are Vishnu Prasad, Arun Varghese and Naushad from Iritty in the Kannur district of Kerala.

A lorry laden with red laterite stones were bound to Perumbadi from Kerala. The police on verifying the Covid negative certificate realised that it was a fake certificate.

The arrested have been remanded in judicial custody.

