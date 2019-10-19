35 houses to be handed over to flood victims on Oct 25

As many as 35 houses constructed at Karnangeri for the flood victims of 2018 will be handed over to the beneficiaries on October 25 by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

Chairing a meeting on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said that along with the handing over of houses to victims, the chief minister will inaugurate the new building of the Zilla Panchayat. Further, he will also lay the foundation stone for various development works.

The chief minister will arrive at 10.45 am. The officials should make all necessary arrangement for his visit, she said.

District In-charge Minister V Somanna and Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K S Eshwarappa will also take part in the meeting.

ZP CEO K Lakshmi Priya said that the work on the new ZP building is complete.