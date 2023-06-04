39 entrepreneurs interested to set up units in Mangaluru's Plastic Park: Nalin Kumar Kateel

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel visited the Plastic park project site at Ganjimutt in Mangalore taluk on Saturday.

During a site visit to the region where the plastic parks are being set up, Kateel said that the Plastic Park is being set up by the Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers on 104 acres of land at a cost of Rs 62 crore.

"Infrastructure will be provided for 52 industrial plots, 39 entrepreneurs have already shown interest in setting up units," he said.

The Dakshina Kannada MP said that the Plastic Park will have all infrastructure, including roads, a Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET), separate hostels for men and women, a guest house, a cafeteria, a warehouse, water supply, drains, and sewage system.

"The central government has allotted Rs 31 crore for the plastic park while an equal amount from the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB),” he said.

Kateel said that works related to infrastructure and buildings have commenced. The CIPET institute will provide all technical support and extend training for the manpower required in the industries, he added.

"The Plastic Park is expected to attract investments to the tune of Rs 6,000 crore and it will ensure jobs to 1,000 people directly and more than 10,000 indirectly. The foundation stone for the Plastic Park will be laid shortly and the work is likely to be completed within a year," he said.

Canara Plastic Manufacturers Association president B A Nazeer said that the land price fixed at the plastic park should be reduced from Rs 1.2 lakh for one cent of the land to Rs 50,000, adding that the KIADB should reconsider the price fixed for the land.

Meanwhile, Ganjimutt gram panchayat members demanded separate land for waste management.