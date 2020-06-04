4 test positive in Dakshina Kannada

Four new coronavirus cases were detected in Dakshina Kannada (DK) on Thursday.

A 28-year-old woman who had arrived from Dubai on June 1 had tested positive to Covid-19 on Thursday. Three men even after undergoing quarantine had tested positive to Covid-19. The three men aged 34, 48 and 50 years had travelled from Maharastra and had reached Karkala on May 13.

After being quarantined, the three men had undergone tests in Mangaluru on May 23. With their samples testing positive, all three men were shifted to the designated Covid Wenlock hospital. Three patients including a two-year-old child and a 61-year-old man recovered from the virus and were discharged from Wenlock hospital on Wednesday. The district now has 76 discharges so far.