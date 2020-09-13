401 fresh Covid-19 cases in Dakshina Kannada

Naina JA
Naina JA, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  Sep 13 2020
  • updated: Sep 13 2020, 10:12 ist

The surge in Covid-19 cases continued with 401 fresh cases recorded in the Dakshina Kannada district on Saturday.

Five more Covid-19 fatalities have been recorded by the district administration, thus taking the tally of deaths in the district to 439.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Rajendra K V said that of the fresh cases, 210 infected were suffering from Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and 18 were suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI). The contact tracing of 76 people is in progress.

Mangaluru recorded the highest number of fresh cases with 227, followed by 52 in Puttur, 47 in Bantwal, 30 in Sullia, 24 in Belthangady, and 21 from other districts.

The total positive cases in the district have risen to 16,959. With 204 discharges on Saturday, the total discharges in the district have reached 12,813.

The district has 3,707 active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals and in-home isolation.

Among the deaths, three were from Mangaluru, one each from Sullia and one from another district.

