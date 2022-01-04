75 athletes to be trained for Olympics: Minister

Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports K C Narayana Gowda inaugurated the 81st All India Inter-University Athletics Championship for men at Swaraj Maidan in Moodbidri.

The meet was organised jointly by Mangalore University and Alva’s College, Moodbidri.

Speaking after inaugurating the meet, the minister said that the Karnataka government has been giving emphasis to sports. The Karnataka government will identify 75 promising athletes from Karnataka for the Paris Olympics 2024. Each of the 75 sportspersons selected will receive Rs 5 lakh from the government for training, supplements, sports kit and so on, he added.

He said that Khelo India University Game will be hosted by Karnataka during the year and sought the help of all in organising it effectively.

The minister said the government has announced reservations for sports personnel in all departments.

He lauded Alva’s Education Foundation President Dr Mohan Alva and Mangalore University for hosting such a big event.

A grand procession representing the art and culture of India was held prior to the inauguration of the championship.

This is the fifth time Alva’s has been hosting the meet in Moodbidri. Alva’s Education Foundation will also be sponsoring cash prizes at the meet. A cash prize of Rs 50,000 will be awarded for the champions of the meet, while Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000 will be awarded to the first and second runners-up.

A prize of Rs 25,000 will be given to sportspersons who create new records at the meet, while Rs 25,000, Rs 15,000, and Rs 10,000 will be given to the first, second and third winners of each event respectively.

Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar, MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, Mangalore University VC Dr P S Yadapadithaya, Olympian M R Poovamma and others were present.

Events on Wednesday

The events on Wednesday are 20,000-metre race walk final, 5,000-metre heats, pole vault qualifying round, 100-metre decathlon, discus throw qualifying round, high jump, hurdles heats, long jump decathlon, 1,500-metre final, shot put decathlon, high jump decathlon, 100-metre final, 400-metre final, 4X100-metre relay heats, triple jump final,

shot put final, 4X400-metre relay heat and 400-metre decathlon.