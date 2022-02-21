'7,817 houses given electricity under Belaku Scheme'

Mescom MD Prashant Kumar Mishra said that under the Belaku Scheme, 7,817 houses have been provided with electricity, out of 14,092 houses without electricity, in the Mescom area covering Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts.

The Belaku scheme aims at providing electricity connections without NOC from the local bodies, provided the owner has Aadhaar and ration card.

Speaking during the KERC hearing on tariff revision, he said out of 3,850 defunct transformers, the company could fix the problem in 3,027 transformers within 24 hours of receiving the complaints.

Mescom has identified 1,360 locations where electricity lines pass over school/college buildings or inside the premises of the schools/colleges. This includes 1,233 government schools, he said.

From September 2021 to January end of the current year, the electricity lines from 687 schools have been shifted, he added.

If all the required documents are in order, then electricity connections for the borewells sunk under Ganga Kalyana Scheme will be issued within a month. The electricity connections have already been given to 119 borewells sunk under the scheme from September till January end, he said.

As a consumer-friendly measure, Mescom has started online/offline applications for providing electricity connections, change in name of the consumer and reducing or increasing the load of electricity for the consumers, he added.