A thematic philatelist's journey with stamps

For M K Krishnayya, a thematic philatelist from Udupi, the hobby of collecting stamps is the most fortunate thing to have happened in his life.

In recognition of his hobby and more importantly his contribution to creating a good philately environment, Karnataka postal circle will felicitate Krishnayya on Sunday. A retired employee of Corporation Bank, Krishnayya has varieties of stamps and most importantly, stamps with the picture of flags.

The former president if DAKAPANA (DK Philatelic And Numismatic Association), continues to collects stamps with the help of a wide network of his friends and stamp dealers. He also shares stamps with amateur philatelists and guides them in nurturing their hobby.

His wide collection of stamps makes it necessary for him to refer a variety of books. Tracing the origin of flags, to the lithic age when people used to carry poles with fan-shaped heads.

Krishnayya said that birds were used by Vikings as a symbol of authority. A piece of saffron cloth tied to the end of pole by seers was the beginning of a flag, he said.

Krishnayya told DH that he begun his hobby at the age of 12. “The present generation is not much interested in philately,” he rued. Youth can have access to plenty of information which they cannot get anywhere else, he said.

Krishnayya no longer keeps count of his stamps and says there are lakhs of stamps in his collection. He has received silver award recognition at Centipex (national-level Philatelic exhibition and competition and Karnapex-2000) and in other exhibitions.