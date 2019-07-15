Aadhaar registration at doorsteps in Kodagu

Observing that many people in tribal hamlets and line houses are getting deprived of the facility of Aadhaar registration in the district, the district administration has initiated the process of Aadhaar registrations at the doorsteps of people, which is a first of its kind initiative in the entire state.

About 65,000 people are dwelling in 167 tribal hamlets of the district and thousands of people reside in the line houses of the coffee plantations.

During a Janaspandana meeting held recently, the people said that they do not have Aadhaar number to avail the benefits of social security schemes implemented by the government. Following the same, the district administration took measures to conduct Aadhaar registration drives in the tribal hamlets.

The Integrated Tribal Development Project (ITDP) Department has been set to work and three jeeps carrying the necessary staff and equipment started off to the tribal hamlets in the district on Monday morning. The tribal hamlets in the remote areas are also covered.

In the first phase, a 15-day registration drive will be conducted in Madikeri, Virajpet and Somwarpet taluks. People in the tribal hamlets have been informed about the same and they have been asked to be present at the time of registration and produce the required documents, said ITDP officials.

The government has initiated a scheme of providing scholarships up to Rs 25,000 for the students from tribal hamlets. But students who do not have Aadhaar were deprived of the facility last year.

Aadhaar registration staff member Rakesh said that the registration team will visit the tribal hamlets in the district and they aim to register a minimum of 100 residents in a day for Aadhaar, including those of the students.

Computers, kits and power backup equipment are also carried to the place of registration. As the Aadhaar enrolment is done in rural areas, there is a provision for offline registration. The Aadhaar card will be ready in a month.

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said that the duration of the enrolment drive will be extended based on the people's response.

The district administration has deputed its own staff for the enrolment work. One of the main objectives is to ensure the enrolment of students. Last year, 900 students were deprived of scholarships by the government as they did not meet the requirement of Aadhaar registration, she added.