ACB raids office, properties of Mining dept official

Anti-Corruption Bureau officials raided the house and office of Assistant Engineer of Mines and Geology department S Mahadevappa on Wednesday.

The raid was conducted following charges of amassing of wealth disproportionate to known sources of income. The raid was conducted on his house situated at Kadri Kambala in Mangaluru.

The raid was conducted under guidance of ACB (Western Range) SP Uma Prashanth. Raids were also conducted in Bengaluru and Chitradurga districts in connection with Mahadevappa.

ACB officials said Mahadevappa owned a four-storey (duplex) house in Bengaluru, another house at Chitradurga, two sites in Bengaluru and three sites in Chitradurga. He was also owning 18 acres of farm land in Chikkamagaluru and Chitradurga districts. The officials have seized all the documents pertaining to the land and houses, worth crores.

In addition, the officials have unearthed Rs 3.11 lakh cash, US $ 2,150, Hong Kong $ 4,800, Rs 6.49 lakh deposit in bank accounts, Rs one lakh fixed deposit, 5.5 kg silver ornaments and LIC policies.

The officials are verifying the documents, said sources.