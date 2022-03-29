Actor Pawan Kalyan visits Kukke Subrahmanya Temple

Telugu actor and politician Pawan Kalyan visited Kukke Subrahmanya Temple and offered Ashlesha Bali puja on Tuesday.
He also offered a cloth to anthill at Adi Subrahmanya.
Temple administrative committee president Mohanram Sulli felicitated him.
He lauded the cleanliness drive at Kukke Temple on every Ekadashi and said that all temples should follow Kukke Subrahmanya Temple. This in turn will create awareness of cleanliness in the surroundings.
He was also briefed about the master plan project aimed at improving the facilities in the temple.
On noticing the actor at the temple, devotees jumped the queue in order to click selfies with him.
