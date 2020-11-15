Adhere to Covid-19 guidelines while reopening classes: M J Roopa

Additional Deputy Commissioner M J Roopa directed the authorities to reopen final year degree and PG classes in Mangalore University jurisdiction by adhering to Covid-19 guidelines from November 17.

ADC presiding over a meeting to review educational activities planned in degree colleges, technical college diploma colleges, said classes should be conducted for 50% of students at a time. Online classes should be conducted for first-year and second-year degree students.

Teachers, students, and staff of the college should get a Covid-19 negative certificate prior to attending the classes. People can contact 1077 for any health issues. Only those students who wish to take part in offline classes can attend. Others can attend online classes, Additional DC added.

The college authorities should make arrangements for thermal scanning at the entry and exit points. Use of masks by teaching, nonteaching faculties, and students were made mandatory. Students or staff should not be allowed inside the campus if they are suffering from fever, cough, or breathlessness.

The buildings, toilets, and classrooms, furniture should be sanitised daily. Students should get food and water from their houses compulsorily. Pen, books, laptops should not be shared with other students. The library and canteens should not be opened inside the campus.

ADC said students should be banned from spitting inside the campus. Students and teachers should compulsorily download Arogyasetu App. In a separate press release, Mangalore University Registrar said students who wish to take part in offline classes should obtain consent from their parents.

The model of the consent forms is available on the Mangalore University website. The practical classes will be conducted for the students in shifts.